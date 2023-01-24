Police make public disclosure about Regina man considered high risk to re-offend

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Police Service (RPS) released a public disclosure of a 39-year-old man who is considered high risk to re-offend sexually and/or violently.

According to a media release, the public disclosure falls under the authority of the Saskatchewan Public Disclosure Act.

Police stated as of Jan. 23, 2023, 39-year-old Louis Ted Mercredi, resides in the Heritage neighbourhood of Regina, in a residence that provides supervision and monitoring of his activities. Prior to Jan. 24, 2023, he has not been permitted unescorted absences from his approved residence.

“Mercredi is described as: Male, Indigenous, 39 years old, approximately 5’ 9” tall, weighing about 220 pounds, heavy build,” stated police.

“Mercredi has brown eyes and short black hair.”

Police stated that Mercredi has a criminal history which includes violent sexual offences and has a history of reoffending.

“During his time of incarceration, he did complete programing designated to address his risk factors,” stated police. “However, Louis Ted Mercredi has not made any progress in reducing his high risk to re-offend violently.

“He just completed a 200-day sentence for breaching his Long-Term Supervision order. At prior sentencing he was designated as a Dangerous Offender and was given a Long-Term Supervision order for ten years.”

RPS stated that Mercredi is required to live at an approved residence and must abide by special conditions such as no alcohol and drug consumption, purchase and possession. He cannot attempt to initiate any intimate sexual and non-sexual friendships with females along with many other conditions.

Police ask any member of the public who has questions or concerns to contact RPS at 306-777-6500. Anyone who wishes to report an incident where Mercredi I is in violation of the aforementioned conditions should call the police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). Concerns or reports from persons living outside of Regina should be directed to the nearest detachment of the RCMP or local municipal police department.

Police remind the public that this information is intended to raise community awareness about the presence of this offender so that people may make informed choices about contact with this person.

This information is not to be used for an unlawful purpose.