1 person in custody after knife reportedly seen at Mississauga high school

A male suspect is in custody and a school is in a hold-and-secure after a person was reportedly seen with a knife inside a high school in Mississauga, Ont., police say.
Peel Regional Police said officers received a report at around 1:40 p.m. Tuesday, that a male was reportedly seen inside Lorne Park Secondary School with a knife.
Police initially said the school had placed itself into a lockdown.
However, in an update just before 2:30 p.m., officers said the lockdown had been lifted, but a hold-and-secure remained in place as the investigation continued.
“No one allowed in or out of the school at the moment,” police said in a tweet.
Officers said a male suspect was in custody.
According to police, no injuries were reported.
