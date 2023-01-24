1 person in custody after knife reportedly seen at Mississauga high school

Send this page to someone via email

A male suspect is in custody and a school is in a hold-and-secure after a person was reportedly seen with a knife inside a high school in Mississauga, Ont., police say.

Peel Regional Police said officers received a report at around 1:40 p.m. Tuesday, that a male was reportedly seen inside Lorne Park Secondary School with a knife.

Police initially said the school had placed itself into a lockdown.

However, in an update just before 2:30 p.m., officers said the lockdown had been lifted, but a hold-and-secure remained in place as the investigation continued.

“No one allowed in or out of the school at the moment,” police said in a tweet.

Officers said a male suspect was in custody.

According to police, no injuries were reported.

– more to come…