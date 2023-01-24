Menu

Crime

1 person in custody after knife reportedly seen at Mississauga high school

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted January 24, 2023 2:29 pm
Peel Regional Police car is shown in Brampton, Ont., on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. View image in full screen
Peel Regional Police car is shown in Brampton, Ont., on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

A male suspect is in custody and a school is in a hold-and-secure after a person was reportedly seen with a knife inside a high school in Mississauga, Ont., police say.

Peel Regional Police said officers received a report at around 1:40 p.m. Tuesday, that a male was reportedly seen inside Lorne Park Secondary School with a knife.

Police initially said the school had placed itself into a lockdown.

However, in an update just before 2:30 p.m., officers said the lockdown had been lifted, but a hold-and-secure remained in place as the investigation continued.

“No one allowed in or out of the school at the moment,” police said in a tweet.

Officers said a male suspect was in custody.

According to police, no injuries were reported.

– more to come…

