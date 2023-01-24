Charges upgraded to manslaughter after ‘unprovoked’ fatal assault on 89-year-old woman in Toronto

Toronto police said a man charged in connection with an unprovoked assault on a woman, who later died from her injuries, is now facing a manslaughter charge.
On Jan. 20 at around 11:38 a.m., officers responded to reports of an assault in the Yonge and King streets area.
Police said an 89-year-old woman was walking on the sidewalk when she was allegedly pushed by the accused and fell to the ground.
The woman died at the scene.
The suspect fled before officers arrived but was arrested a short time later.
Prior to the assault, investigators said the accused threw a brick through the window of a business in the Church and Front streets area.
Police initially charged 37-year-old Ryan Cunneen with aggravated assault and mischief under $5,000 but in an update on Tuesday, investigators said the charges were upgraded to manslaughter.
