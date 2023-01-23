3 suspects arrested, 1 outstanding in connection with Ferrari carjackings in Toronto: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police say three suspects have been arrested and one remains outstanding in connection with a carjacking investigation in Toronto.

Toronto police said on Sept. 30, 2022, just after midnight, officers received a report of a carjacking in the Eglinton Avenue West and Avenue Road area.

Police said two suspects in a dark BMW allegedly followed the victim who was driving in their 2017 Ferrari F12.

Officers said the driver of the Ferrari parked their vehicle and walked toward a home.

“The suspects pulled in and parked behind the Ferrari,” police alleged in a news release. “The suspects approached the victim, produced a knife, and demanded the keys to the Ferrari.”

According to police, the victim relinquished the keys and the suspects fled in the vehicle.

Police said the stolen vehicle was valued at around $1 million.

Officers said weeks later, on Nov. 6 at around 1:03 a.m., police received a report of another carjacking in the St. Clair Avenue West and Avenue Road area.

Police said the victim was driving their 2018 Ferrari 488 Spider and parked the vehicle.

“The suspect approached the driver as they were getting out of the vehicle,” police alleged. “The suspect produced a knife, and aggressively searched the victim’s pockets until the key to the Ferrari was located.”

According to police, the suspect drove away in the Ferrari, while the other vehicle was driven away by an alleged accomplice.

Police said the stolen vehicle was valued at around $300,000.

Police said on Nov. 22, 2022, three of four suspects were located and arrested.

Police said 22-year-old Samuel Wyncenty from Toronto was charged with two counts of robbery with a weapon, two counts of conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, disguise with intent and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Officers said 22-year-old Beaudon Petrohelos from Toronto was charged with two counts of robbery with a weapon, two counts of conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, disguise with intent and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Police said 24-year-old Elliot Raines from Toronto was charged with robbery with a weapon, two counts of conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, disguise with intent and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Officers said they are scheduled to appear in court in February.

According to police, both vehicles were recovered.

Police said one suspect, identified as 23-year-old Ryan Tyson from Toronto, remains outstanding.

He is wanted for conspiracy to commit an indictable offence in connection with the two carjacking investigations.

Police said Tyson is also wanted in connection with another incident which occurred on Oct. 4, 2022 in the Ellesmere and Kennedy roads area.

Officers said Tyson allegedly evaded police and struck an officer assigned to the gun and gang task force with a vehicle he was driving.

Police said he is wanted for several offences in connection with that incident, including attempted murder, assault with a weapon, leaving the scene of an accident causing bodily harm, and failing to stop for police.

Officers said Tyson is six-feet-once-inch tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has short hair, and is possibly unshaven.

“He is considered armed and dangerous. If located, do not approach, call 9-1-1 immediately,” police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.