Police seek suspect wanted in connection with armed robbery in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted in connection with a robbery in Toronto.

Toronto police said on July 29, 2022, just before 8 p.m., three suspects who were wearing masks entered a business in the Kennedy Road and McNicoll Avenue area.

Police allege the suspects entered the business that had around 15 people inside.

According to officers, two of the suspects allegedly ordered everyone onto the ground and demanded money.

“The third suspect produced a handgun, and ordered everyone to the floor while pointing a firearm at the employees,” police alleged in a news release.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers said the suspects took a quantity of cash and an employee’s purse, before fleeing on foot.

Police said no one was injured as a result of the incident.

According to police, officers have issued a warrant for 22-year-old Ibrahim Mohammed from Durham Region.

He is wanted for robbery with a firearm, disguise with intent and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

Police said he is five-feet-nine-inches tall and has a medium build. He has short, curly hair and is “possibly unshaven.”

“He should be considered armed and dangerous,” police said. “If located, do not approach and call 9-1-1 immediately.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.