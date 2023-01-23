Alberta Justice says probe uncovered no evidence of emails between Smith’s office, Crown prosecutors

No record of electronic communication between Premier Danielle Smith’s office and the Alberta Crown Prosecution Service (ACPS) has been found after allegations reported last week were probed, according to Alberta Justice.

In a news release issued Monday, the government department said the Alberta Public Service had undertaken a “comprehensive review of emails” regarding the matter, searching for “any emails sent to or received by the relevant prosecutors and staff in the premier’s office over a four-month period.”

READ MORE: Internal review of emails between province, crown prosecutors not enough: NDP, experts

Concerns were raised last week after the CBC reported that a source told them they had seen emails they alleged were sent from a staffer in Smith’s office to the ACPS, challenging prosecutors on their judgment regarding cases relating to a blockade by the Canada-U.S. border near Coutts, Alta., last year.

Story continues below advertisement

“No further review will be conducted unless additional evidence is brought forward,” Alberta Justice said on Monday.

‘It’s a coverup’

Despite the province’s announcement that no emails were found between Crown prosecutors and the premier’s office, Opposition MLA Rakhi Pancholi called on the premier and justice minister to launch a fully independent investigation into possible political interference in the administration of justice.

“This really isn’t an investigation — it’s an IT review,” Pancholi said.

She said this request isn’t just about the emails — it’s the culmination of statements the premier has made since she came to office in October, regarding Crown prosecutors and prosecutions related to COVID-19.

The premier initially said earlier this month that she had contacted Crown prosecutors over COVID-19 prosecutions then backpedalled on her comments a few days later, saying she only ever spoke to the solicitor general and his deputy.

Pancholi said the premier needs to put an end to speculation over whether someone from her office contacted Crown prosecutors, and added that she should be wanting to do that if there isn’t anything to hide. Pancholi said she believes the situation looks like a “coverup” as of Monday morning.

Story continues below advertisement

“The fact that she refuses to do so lends to the idea that she has something to hide,” the MLA said.

A lawyer herself, Pancholi said Albertans deserve to know whether the premier understands the rule of law. She added that it should go without saying that Albertans should be able to trust their premier.

Pancholi added that she believes even just contacting the solicitor general about these cases is still political interference.

“I am confident in the integrity and professionalism of my staff. That’s why I am grateful for the non-partisan review completed this weekend by the Public Service Commission, which found no records of contact between the Premier’s Office and Crown prosecutors,” said Smith in an emailed statement.

“I have full faith that the public service conducted a thorough and comprehensive review. I would like to thank them for the seriousness with which they took this matter as well as their commitment to working non-stop over the past number days to provide Albertans with results to put their concerns to rest.

“An independent Crown prosecution service, free from political interference, is integral to the preservation of public confidence in the justice system.”