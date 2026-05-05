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Politics

Quebec reinstates popular immigration program PEQ for 2-year period

By Alessia Simona Maratta & Tim Sargeant Global News
Posted May 5, 2026 7:13 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'CAQ government reinstating immigration program'
CAQ government reinstating immigration program
A very popular immigration program is returning to Quebec. The premier announced on Tuesday the renewal of the PEQ, a fast-track immigration system that was abolished under Legault’s leadership. But as Tim Sargeant reports, a lot of confusion surrounding the new rules remains.
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Quebec is bringing back a widely-used immigration pathway, but questions remain about how it will work for applicants seeking permanent residency.

Premier Christine Fréchette announced the reopening of the Programme de l’expérience québécoise (PEQ) for a two-year period.

“I am therefore announcing that the minister of Immigration, the French language and Integration will reopen the program for two years,” she said at her inaugural address at the National Assembly on Tuesday.

The program has long been relied on by thousands of immigrants as a way to improve their chances of staying in Quebec permanently.

For Diego Ferreira, the announcement offers hope. The Brazilian native has lived in the province with his family for nearly four years and has two years left on his temporary visa.

Click to play video: 'Montreal and Quebec City demanding changes to PEQ immigration rules'
Montreal and Quebec City demanding changes to PEQ immigration rules

“That’s excellent (news) because I was really planning to leave (Quebec),” Ferreira told Global News in an interview.

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He added the extension gives him time to complete the process. “We have some time to keep working and complete it,” the Brazilian said.

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The PEQ had been suspended earlier this year in an effort to control the number of applicants, causing widespread upset with people who were depending on the program. Its return is welcome news for many, but experts caution it is not a shortcut to permanent residency.

Immigration lawyer Yves Martineau said candidates will still need to meet strict requirements.

“It means that candidates will have to be prepared and have their proof of employment since the very first day when they arrived in Quebec,” Martineau said.

He noted the announcement has created as much anxiety as relief among some applicants.

“At this point, there is more anxiety than joy because there has been a lot of uncertainty,” he said, adding his firm has been inundated with requests. “We have received calls and emails more than ever before.”

Martineau warned it could be difficult for some immigrants to apply if their visas have expired or are close to expiring.

Despite the uncertainty, Ferreira told Global News he plans on continuing to navigate the paperwork on his own, hoping the revived program will allow his family to settle permanently in the province.

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Click to play video: 'The CAQ faces more pressure to bring the PEQ program back to life'
The CAQ faces more pressure to bring the PEQ program back to life

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