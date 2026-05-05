Here’s a list of Canada’s governors general since Confederation

Former Supreme Court justice Louise Arbour was named as Canada’s next governor general and will take over from Mary Simon in July, Prime Minister Mark Carney said on Tuesday.
Here’s a list of all governors generals who have served in Canada since Confederation.
Louise Arbour: Appointment announced May 5, 2026
Mary Simon: 2021-2026
Julie Payette: 2017-2021
David Johnston: 2010-2017
Michaëlle Jean: 2005-2010
Adrienne Clarkson: 1999-2005
Roméo LeBlanc: 1995-1999
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Ramon Hnatyshyn: 1990-1995
Jeanne Sauvé: 1984-1990
Edward Schreyer: 1979-1984
Jules Léger: 1974-1979
Roland Michener: 1967-1974
Georges Vanier: 1959-1967
Vincent Massey: 1952-1959
Note: Massey was the first Canadian-born appointee. All governors general since 1952 have been Canadian.
Lord Alexander: 1946-1952
Lord Athlone: 1940-1946
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Lord Tweedsmuir: 1935-1940
Lord Bessborough: 1931-1935
Lord Willingdon: 1926-1931
Lord Byng: 1921-1926
Duke of Devonshire: 1916-1921
Duke of Connaught: 1911-1916
Lord Grey: 1904-1911
Lord Minto: 1898-1904
Lord Aberdeen: 1893-1898
Lord Stanley: 1888-1893
The Marquess of Lansdowne: 1883-1888
Lord Lorne: 1878-1883
Lord Dufferin: 1872-1878
Lord Lisgar: 1869-1872
Lord Monck: 1867-1868
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