Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough, Ont. man assaults officer during incident at police station

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 23, 2023 12:20 pm
Peterborough police arrested a man who was currently on an order not to be on the property of the police station on Water St. View image in full screen
Peterborough police arrested a man who was currently on an order not to be on the property of the police station on Water St. Global News

A Peterborough, Ont., man is facing charges after an incident at the Peterborough Police Service station on Saturday morning.

According to police, around 7:25 a.m., an officer leaving the Water Street station noticed a man screaming and kicking at a door.

Read more: Man arrested for assault of Peterborough police officer

Read next: Ghislaine Maxwell calls Prince Andrew photo with underage girl a ‘fake’ — again

Officers determined the man was on a release order to remain off the station’s property except for emergencies or law enforcement purposes.

He is also currently on an undertaking for previously uttering threats toward officers, police said.

Trending Now

Police say an arrest was attempted, however, he allegedly resisted and kicked an officer. He was eventually taken into custody.

Story continues below advertisement

The 33-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with assaulting a peace officer and failure to comply with a release order.

The accused was held in custody and appeared in court later Saturday.

Click to play video: 'Sitting down with Peterborough’s new police chief'
Sitting down with Peterborough’s new police chief
AssaultPeterborough Police ServicePeterborough crimePeterborough assaultassault police officerassault a peace officerPeterborough poilce
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers