Peterborough, Ont. man assaults officer during incident at police station

A Peterborough, Ont., man is facing charges after an incident at the Peterborough Police Service station on Saturday morning.
According to police, around 7:25 a.m., an officer leaving the Water Street station noticed a man screaming and kicking at a door.
Read more: Man arrested for assault of Peterborough police officer
Read next: Ghislaine Maxwell calls Prince Andrew photo with underage girl a ‘fake’ — again
Officers determined the man was on a release order to remain off the station’s property except for emergencies or law enforcement purposes.
He is also currently on an undertaking for previously uttering threats toward officers, police said.
Police say an arrest was attempted, however, he allegedly resisted and kicked an officer. He was eventually taken into custody.
The 33-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with assaulting a peace officer and failure to comply with a release order.
The accused was held in custody and appeared in court later Saturday.
Comments