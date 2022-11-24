Menu

Crime

Man arrested for assault of Peterborough police officer

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 24, 2022 9:31 am
Peterborough police arrested a man accused of assaulting officers on Wednesday night. View image in full screen
Peterborough police arrested a man accused of assaulting officers on Wednesday night. Daniel Allan/Getty Images/File

An Omemee, Ont., man is facing charges including assaulting a police officer in Peterborough on Wednesday night.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 11:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of a man smashing windows in the area of Wolfe Street and Aylmer Street.

Read more: Arrest made following robbery at business in Peterborough, police say

Police say the suspect was arrested and taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre for a cut on his wrist.

Police say during the arrest, the man kicked one officer and yelled threats at them.

A 32-year-old Omemee man was charged with assaulting a peace officer, mischief under $5,000 and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

The accused was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 13.

Police say the man was also wanted in another jurisdiction and was subsequently taken into custody by the other police service.

