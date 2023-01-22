Vehicle fire snarls traffic on Highway 97 near Penticton, B.C.

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Traffic along Highway 97 between Penticton and Summerland temporarily came to a standstill Sunday afternoon.

Posts to local Facebook pages by motorists showed long lines of northbound traffic due to a vehicle on fire just outside of Penticton.

The northbound lanes were temporarily closed before one lane reopened. Driver Adam Terheege said he waited in traffic for around 90 minutes.

Police and Fire crews arrived on scene and pictures show the vehicle being towed away.

View image in full screen The aftermath of a vehicle fire near Penticton. Trish Norman Bicknell / Submitted

Global News has reached out to the Penticton Fire Department for more information.

Story continues below advertisement