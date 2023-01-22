Menu

Fire

Vehicle fire snarls traffic on Highway 97 near Penticton, B.C.

By Taya Fast Global News
Posted January 22, 2023 6:09 pm
Car fire in Penticton
Vehicle fire near Penticton.

Traffic along Highway 97 between Penticton and Summerland temporarily came to a standstill Sunday afternoon.

Posts to local Facebook pages by motorists showed long lines of northbound traffic due to a vehicle on fire just outside of Penticton.

Read more: Toddler is among survivors of B.C. highway crash that killed newborn, two adults

Read next: Monterey Park shooting: Manhunt underway in California after 10 killed at dance club

The northbound lanes were temporarily closed before one lane reopened. Driver Adam Terheege said he waited in traffic for around 90 minutes.

Police and Fire crews arrived on scene and pictures show the vehicle being towed away.

Car being towed View image in full screen
The aftermath of a vehicle fire near Penticton. Trish Norman Bicknell / Submitted

Global News has reached out to the Penticton Fire Department for more information.

