Toddler is only survivor of B.C. highway crash that killed newborn, two adults

Send this page to someone via email

A toddler is the only survivor of a Monday afternoon crash that claimed the lives of a man, a woman and their eight-day-old baby.

In a press release issued Monday, RCMP said a passenger car and a pickup truck collided just before 4 p.m. Monday on Highway 3a in Thrums, B.C.

“The preliminary investigation suggests the driver of the passenger car maneuvered their vehicle in a way consistent with a U-turn into the path of the pickup truck,” RCMP said.

By the time emergency crews arrived, bystanders were already administering first aid to the victims of the crash.

“Three of the four occupants in the passenger car; a 26-year-old man, a 25-year-old woman and an eight-day-old infant were declared deceased on scene.”

Story continues below advertisement

The fourth passenger of the car, a two-year-old, was transported to the hospital and is expected to recover from her injuries.

“The driver and lone occupant of the pickup displayed minor injuries and was treated on scene for his injuries,” RCMP said.

Highway 3A remained closed for a period of time while the RCMP and BC Coroner Service continued the investigation. The road has since reopened.

A GoFundMe has been started to alleviate some of the need of the toddler. Within 11 hours it had reached more than $16,000 and surpassed its goal.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information can contact Castlegar RCMP at 250-365-7721.