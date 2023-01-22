Injured snowmobiler rescued from Enderby backcountry

Send this page to someone via email

An injured snowmobiler was rescued from the backcountry east of Enderby over the weekend.

Vernon Search and Rescue (VSAR) were called out to the Hunter Range Snowmobile area Saturday afternoon.

According to VSAR, due to changing weather conditions they responded with a local helicopter operator and their sled team for back up.

“The Sled Team arrived just as the helicopter was preparing to land, and the rider was safely loaded into the helicopter and transferred to [BC Emergency Health Services] at the Vernon Airport,” reads the VSAR statement.

“The injured riders group was well prepared and were able to keep the rider warm and safe.”

VSAR were assisted by the Enderby Fire Department and members of the Hunter Range Snowmobile Association.