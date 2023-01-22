Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Power in Fundy Albert, N.B., expected to be restored after days-long outage

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted January 22, 2023 12:12 pm
Click to play video: 'Global News at 6 New Brunswick: Jan. 20'
Global News at 6 New Brunswick: Jan. 20
Global News at 6 New Brunswick from Jan. 20, 2023.

Power is expected to be restored in the Fundy Albert, N.B., area Sunday evening, after a nearly week-long outage.

While power has been restored to some residents, there were around 630 N.B. Power customers without it i in southeastern New Brunswick as of 1 p.m. Sunday.

Dominique Couture, a spokesperson for NB Power, said the outage began Monday and was initially caused by ice buildup.

Couture said restoration efforts were hampered after one lineman died and another was injured during an incident while trying to restore power.

Trending Now

Read more: NB Power technician dies in workplace incident, another in hospital

Read next: Monterey Park shooting: Manhunt underway in California after 10 killed at dance club

“The site was not accessible due to the investigation into the workplace incident, which impacted storm restoration efforts,” she said in an email.

Story continues below advertisement

“As soon as the site became accessible, restoration efforts resumed, but due to the complexity of the repairs required, this is taking time.”

Couture said power is expected to be restored later Sunday. The NB Power outage map says the estimated time of restoration is between 10 and 11 p.m.

According to the Fundy Albert village website, there are warming centres open at the Riverside-Albert Recreation Centre, the Alma Recreation Centre, and the Fundy National Park’s Visitor Information Centre.

Power OutagePowerNB PowerutilityNew Brunswick Power Outagenb power outageNB Power Restorationfundy albertnew brunswick outagepower outage nb
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers