Power in Fundy Albert, N.B., expected to be restored after days-long outage

Power is expected to be restored in the Fundy Albert, N.B., area Sunday evening, after a nearly week-long outage.

While power has been restored to some residents, there were around 630 N.B. Power customers without it i in southeastern New Brunswick as of 1 p.m. Sunday.

Dominique Couture, a spokesperson for NB Power, said the outage began Monday and was initially caused by ice buildup.

Couture said restoration efforts were hampered after one lineman died and another was injured during an incident while trying to restore power.

“The site was not accessible due to the investigation into the workplace incident, which impacted storm restoration efforts,” she said in an email.

“As soon as the site became accessible, restoration efforts resumed, but due to the complexity of the repairs required, this is taking time.”

Couture said power is expected to be restored later Sunday. The NB Power outage map says the estimated time of restoration is between 10 and 11 p.m.

According to the Fundy Albert village website, there are warming centres open at the Riverside-Albert Recreation Centre, the Alma Recreation Centre, and the Fundy National Park’s Visitor Information Centre.