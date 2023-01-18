Menu

Canada

NB Power technician dies in workplace incident in Moncton area, another in hospital

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted January 18, 2023 10:35 am
A powerline technician with NB Power has died following a workplace incident Tuesday evening.

“Last night, an incident involving two NB Power powerline technicians conducting power restoration work in the Moncton area resulted in a fatality and injury to a second powerline technician,” NB Power said in a release issued on Wednesday morning.

“The NB Power family sends our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of our colleague during this difficult time and our thoughts are with our colleague in hospital.”

It said NB Power is collaborating fully in the investigation with WorkSafe NB and the RCMP.

“As the situation is under investigation, no further details are available at this time,” the release said.

More to come

RCMPNB PowerWorkplace IncidentWorksafe Nbfatal workplace incidentfatal incidentnb power deathnb power incidentnb power workplace incidentnb powerline technician
