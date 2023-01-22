19-year-old dead after car strikes hydro pole in Brant County, Ont.: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

OPP say a 19-year-old was killed when a car left the road and struck a hydro pole in Brant County, Ont., Saturday morning.

Police responded just before 8 a.m. to Cockshutt Road.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. They’ve been identified as 19-year-old Quinn Hainer of Ancaster.

Cockshutt Road was closed for several hours for the investigation but has since reopened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

#BrantOPP are investigating a fatal single vehicle collision from early this morning on Cockshutt Rd near Burtch Rd and Indian Line. The lone occupant is deceased. All roads are now open. If you were in the area from 3:00-7:00am and have any information call 1-888-310-1122. ^cv https://t.co/BbFfro180u pic.twitter.com/jILc7QU34S — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) January 21, 2023