19-year-old dead after car strikes hydro pole in Brant County, Ont.: OPP

OPP say a 19-year-old was killed when a car left the road and struck a hydro pole in Brant County, Ont., Saturday morning.
Police responded just before 8 a.m. to Cockshutt Road.
One person was pronounced dead at the scene. They’ve been identified as 19-year-old Quinn Hainer of Ancaster.
Cockshutt Road was closed for several hours for the investigation but has since reopened.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
