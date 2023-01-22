Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

19-year-old dead after car strikes hydro pole in Brant County, Ont.: OPP

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted January 22, 2023 11:36 am
A photo of the collision. View image in full screen
A photo of the collision. OPP/Twitter

OPP say a 19-year-old was killed when a car left the road and struck a hydro pole in Brant County, Ont., Saturday morning.

Police responded just before 8 a.m. to Cockshutt Road.

Read more: Driver facing a dozen charges after passing out in LCBO parking lot: Huron County OPP

Read next: Monterey Park shooting: Manhunt underway in California after 10 killed at dance club

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. They’ve been identified as 19-year-old Quinn Hainer of Ancaster.

Cockshutt Road was closed for several hours for the investigation but has since reopened.

Trending Now

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Advertisement
PoliceOPPOntario Provincial PoliceBrant CountyBrantOPP Brant CountyBrant County collision
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers