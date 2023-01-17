Driver facing a dozen charges after passing out in LCBO parking lot: Huron County OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A driver is facing multiple charges after reportedly passing out behind the wheel of a vehicle in an LCBO parking lot in Huron County last week, OPP say.

Police were called to the Kirkton, Ont., LCBO on Road 164 in South Huron on Jan. 10, at 11:30 a.m., after receiving a report from a concerned citizen.

According to police, a white Ford Escape was found running in the parking lot with a lone man behind the wheel.

The driver was eventually woken up by police and officers said they had reason to believe that he was impaired.

Investigators located suspected fentanyl on the driver during a search. The accused was later transported to the Wellington OPP Detachment for further drug tests.

Additionally, investigators revealed that the vehicle had attached license plates that were reported stolen out of London. Police say the driver had previously been prohibited from driving and was also bound by a probation order and another release order.

A 34-year-old man from Thorndale has been charged with the following offences:

operation while Impaired – alcohol and drugs

possession of stolen property obtained by crime over $5,000,

possession of stolen property obtained by crime under $5,000,

two counts of failing to comply with a probation order

possession of schedule I substance – opioid

failure to comply with a release order

two counts of operating a vehicle while prohibited

The accused was also charged with Highway Traffic Act and Cannabis Control Act offences, including driving while under suspension, use of unauthorized plates, and driving a vehicle with cannabis readily available.

The accused was remanded into custody.