Alberta distillery strikes up big deal with Canadian airline

A small local distillery from Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., hit a home run by landing a major partnership with Porter Airlines.

The Fort Distillery’s Tumbler & Rocks ready-to-serve cocktails will be available to passengers flying with Porter starting on Feb. 1.

The Tumbler & Rocks collection includes pre-mixed classic drinks like the old fashioned, martini and margarita and their alcohol content ranges between 20 to 35 per cent.

Porter recently announced an entirely new lineup of in-flight services “with an emphasis on partnering with high-quality Canadian brands.”

“All of our food and beverage partners are Canadian, deeply passionate about their craft and have strong relationships within their communities,” said Kevin Jackson, Porter’s executive vice president and chief commercial officer.

"With a focus on high-quality products, generous service and competitive prices, our passengers will experience economy air travel in a way that no other airline is offering."

In a video posted to its Instagram account, the founder of The Fort Distillery Nathan Flim said the company is “super excited to be on the plane with Tumbler & Rocks cocktails.”

