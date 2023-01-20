Menu

Crime

Police seek suspect after sexual assault reported at Toronto’s Kennedy Station

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted January 20, 2023 1:06 pm
Toronto police are seeking to identify a suspect after a sexual assault was reported at Kennedy Subway Station on Jan. 17, 2023. View image in full screen
Toronto police are seeking to identify a suspect after a sexual assault was reported at Kennedy Subway Station on Jan. 17, 2023. Toronto police / handout

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Toronto.

Toronto police said on Tuesday, at 10:25 a.m., officers received a report of a sexual assault in the Eglinton Avenue East and Kennedy Road area.

Police said the victim was in the bathroom at the Kennedy Subway Station.

According to police, the suspect allegedly followed the victim into the bathroom, and sexually assaulted them.

Officers said the suspect fled the area before police arrived.

Police are now searching for a man between 30 and 40-years-old, standing five-feet-four-inches tall, with a medium build.

He was last seen wearing a blue varsity-style jacket with white sleeves, blue jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

