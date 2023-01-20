Police seek suspect after sexual assault reported at Toronto’s Kennedy Station

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Toronto.

Toronto police said on Tuesday, at 10:25 a.m., officers received a report of a sexual assault in the Eglinton Avenue East and Kennedy Road area.

Police said the victim was in the bathroom at the Kennedy Subway Station.

According to police, the suspect allegedly followed the victim into the bathroom, and sexually assaulted them.

Officers said the suspect fled the area before police arrived.

Police are now searching for a man between 30 and 40-years-old, standing five-feet-four-inches tall, with a medium build.

Story continues below advertisement

He was last seen wearing a blue varsity-style jacket with white sleeves, blue jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.