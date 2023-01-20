Police looking for suspect who fled after woman shot in Brampton

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say they are looking for a suspect who allegedly fled the scene after a woman was shot in Brampton on Friday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Candy Crescent and Major William Sharpe Drive, near Chinguacousy Road and Queen Street, in Brampton at around 9:43 for reports of a shooting.

Police said a woman was shot and was taken to a trauma centre in stable condition as she was conscious and breathing.

Officers are looking for the suspect who fled the scene in a vehicle after the daytime shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

