Woman seriously hurt after hit-and-run in Vaughan

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

York Regional Police say a woman has serious injuries after she was hit by a vehicle that fled the scene on Thursday night.

Emergency crews were called to Highway 7 and Roybridge Gate for reports of a pedestrian-involved collsion.

Police said the woman was taken to hospital in serious condition.

Her age was not released.

Police also said the driver involved did not remain at the scene of the collision and are calling it a hit-and-run.

Anyone with dashcam footage around 9 p.m. is asked to contact police.

ROAD CLOSURE

Pedestrian struck in #Vaughan . Serious injuries and vehicle failed to remain. Westbound lanes closed at Highway #7 and Roybridge Gt. Please avoid area. YRP is appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage. @YRP on scene investigation crash. https://t.co/zlkTn6DEP6 — YRP Duty Office (@YRPDutyOffice) January 20, 2023