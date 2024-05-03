Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Slave Lake RCMP investigate collision that killed Edmonton man

By Jennifer Ivanov Global News
Posted May 3, 2024 2:45 pm
1 min read
RCMP in Slave Lake, Alta. continue to investigate a fatal collision that claimed the life of a 52-year-old Edmonton. View image in full screen
RCMP in Slave Lake, Alta. continue to investigate a fatal collision that claimed the life of a 52-year-old Edmonton. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

RCMP in Slave Lake, Alta., continue to investigate a fatal collision that claimed the life of a 52-year-old Edmontonian.

Officers were called to the collision near the Hamlet of Chisholm along Highway 44 at around 1 p.m. on Thursday.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Police said their preliminary investigation indicates two trucks, travelling in opposite directions, clipped one another, resulting in the collision.

RCMP said the Edmonton victim was the driver of one of the trucks.

Highway 44 between Township Roads 680 and 682 was closed for several hours while Alberta RCMP Collision Analysts investigated.

The highway has since reopened.

Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices