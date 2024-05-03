Slave Lake RCMP investigate collision that killed Edmonton man

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Slave Lake, Alta., continue to investigate a fatal collision that claimed the life of a 52-year-old Edmontonian.

Officers were called to the collision near the Hamlet of Chisholm along Highway 44 at around 1 p.m. on Thursday.

Police said their preliminary investigation indicates two trucks, travelling in opposite directions, clipped one another, resulting in the collision.

RCMP said the Edmonton victim was the driver of one of the trucks.

Highway 44 between Township Roads 680 and 682 was closed for several hours while Alberta RCMP Collision Analysts investigated.

The highway has since reopened.