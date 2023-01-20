Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Guelph, Ont. man faces charges after attacking an Uber driver: police

By Mike Hodges Global News
Posted January 20, 2023 10:54 am
Guelph police badge View image in full screen
A 26-year-old Guelph man faces assault and weapons charges after reportedly attacking an Uber driver. Police said he was arrested in another city before being turned over. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph Police say charges have been laid following an attack on an Uber driver on Thursday night.

Police said they received a call from the victim just before 9 p.m. last night.

They said the driver picked up a female passenger and drove her from an address in Waterloo to a plaza near Willow and Westwood Road, where she got into another car.

Investigators said a man then exited that car and angrily approached the victim’s vehicle, asking why he was driving his girlfriend around.

Trending Now

Read more: Guelph, Ont. man arrested after ‘unprovoked attack’: police

Read next: How thieves stole a Toronto condo in ‘total title fraud’, selling it for $970,000

Police said the man opened the victim’s door, punched him in the face, then pulled up his shirt to reveal a knife hidden in his waistband while threatening to kill the Uber driver.

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect was later arrested by police in another jurisdiction and turned over to police.

Read more: Police charge teen in connection with 3 assault investigations in Guelph

Read next: Want a new job? These are the most in-demand opportunities in Canada in 2023

A 26-year-old Guelph man is charged with assault, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and uttering threats.

CrimeAssaultGuelph NewsGuelph PoliceGuelph crimeUber AssaultAssault and Weapons Charges

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers