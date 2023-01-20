Guelph, Ont. man faces charges after attacking an Uber driver: police

Guelph Police say charges have been laid following an attack on an Uber driver on Thursday night.
Police said they received a call from the victim just before 9 p.m. last night.
They said the driver picked up a female passenger and drove her from an address in Waterloo to a plaza near Willow and Westwood Road, where she got into another car.
Investigators said a man then exited that car and angrily approached the victim’s vehicle, asking why he was driving his girlfriend around.
Police said the man opened the victim’s door, punched him in the face, then pulled up his shirt to reveal a knife hidden in his waistband while threatening to kill the Uber driver.
The suspect was later arrested by police in another jurisdiction and turned over to police.
A 26-year-old Guelph man is charged with assault, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and uttering threats.
