Crime

Guelph, Ont. man arrested after ‘unprovoked attack’: police

By Mike Hodges Global News
Posted December 9, 2022 11:28 am
Guelph police badge View image in full screen
Police said they have arrested a Guelph man in connection to an unprovoked attack earlier this week. The man was found and arrested in the downtown on Thursday night. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

A 27-year-old Guelph man was charged with assault and three counts of breaching probation after what police called an “unprovoked attack” on a woman Monday morning.

Authorities said a woman in her 60s was waiting for a school bus with her granddaughter on Monday in the area of Woolwich Street and Mac Avenue.

They said an unknown man was walking by when he suddenly turned and hit the woman in the back of the head, knocking her to the ground.

Read more: Police investigate assault of senior in Guelph

She did not require medical attention.

Investigators said the suspect fled on foot but was later identified and arrested on Thursday night in the downtown.

Read more: Guelph police arrest 44-year-old man after teen assaulted

The accused has been charged with assault and three counts of breaching probation.

