Guelph, Ont. man arrested after ‘unprovoked attack’: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 27-year-old Guelph man was charged with assault and three counts of breaching probation after what police called an “unprovoked attack” on a woman Monday morning.

Authorities said a woman in her 60s was waiting for a school bus with her granddaughter on Monday in the area of Woolwich Street and Mac Avenue.

They said an unknown man was walking by when he suddenly turned and hit the woman in the back of the head, knocking her to the ground.

She did not require medical attention.

Investigators said the suspect fled on foot but was later identified and arrested on Thursday night in the downtown.

Story continues below advertisement

The accused has been charged with assault and three counts of breaching probation.