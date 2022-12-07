Police investigate assault of senior in Guelph

Send this page to someone via email

The Guelph Police Service is looking for a suspect in a daytime assault involving a senior.

Investigators say a woman in her 60s was walking her granddaughter to the school bus Monday morning in the Woolwich Street and Mac Avenue area.

They say around 9 a.m., a man in his mid-20s approached the woman, struck her in the back of the head and knocked her to the ground.

Investigators say the woman did not seek medical attention.

They are looking for a five-foot-10 man with an athletic build and wearing a long, dark coat.

Investigators say the suspect was last seen walking north on Woolwich.

Anyone with information on this is asked to contact Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7326 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.