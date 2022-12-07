Menu

Crime

Police investigate assault of senior in Guelph

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted December 7, 2022 11:43 am
Guelph Police Service sign. View image in full screen
Guelph Police Service sign. File

The Guelph Police Service is looking for a suspect in a daytime assault involving a senior.

Investigators say a woman in her 60s was walking her granddaughter to the school bus Monday morning in the Woolwich Street and Mac Avenue area.

They say around 9 a.m., a man in his mid-20s approached the woman, struck her in the back of the head and knocked her to the ground.

Investigators say the woman did not seek medical attention.

Read more: Police charge 2 people in separate knife incidents in Guelph

They are looking for a five-foot-10 man with an athletic build and wearing a long, dark coat.

Investigators say the suspect was last seen walking north on Woolwich.

Anyone with information on this is asked to contact Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7326 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

