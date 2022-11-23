Guelph police arrest 44-year-old man after teen assaulted

See more sharing options

Guelph Police have made an arrest in their investigation into an assault of a teen.

Investigators say a 44-year-old man from Guelph was charged with assault and breach of probation.

Police were first notified on Sunday about an incident involving a 13-year-old downtown.

They say the victim was struck in the shoulder by an unknown male.

Investigators say they were able to identify the assailant and made the arrest.

The accused has been released and has a January court date in Guelph.