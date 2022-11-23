Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Guelph police arrest 44-year-old man after teen assaulted

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted November 23, 2022 10:57 am
Police arrest 44-year-old man and have charged him with assault and breach of probation. View image in full screen
Police arrest 44-year-old man and have charged him with assault and breach of probation. File

Guelph Police have made an arrest in their investigation into an assault of a teen.

Investigators say a 44-year-old man from Guelph was charged with assault and breach of probation.

Police were first notified on Sunday about an incident involving a 13-year-old downtown.

Trending Now
Trending Now

They say the victim was struck in the shoulder by an unknown male.

Read more: Police looking into assault of staff at Guelph community resource centre

Investigators say they were able to identify the assailant and made the arrest.

The accused has been released and has a January court date in Guelph.

CrimeAssaultGuelph NewsArrestTeenincidentBreach of ProbationGuelph Police ServiceGuelph assaultteen assaultguelph teen assault
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers