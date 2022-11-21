Police charge teen in connection with 3 assault investigations in Guelph

Send this page to someone via email

A teen has been arrested and charged in connection with a series of assaults in Guelph.

Investigators with the Guelph Police Service say a 15-year-old was charged on Friday with three counts of assault, assault with a weapon and failing to comply with an undertaking.

They say the teen has since had a bail hearing and is now out.

Investigators say a second youth has been identified but has not yet been located.

The charges stem from three separate incidents over the last two months.

The first occurred on Sept. 20, when a 22-year-old man was knocked to the ground and kicked several times.

On Oct. 20, a 63-year-old man was punched and kicked while he was asleep on a motorized scooter.

Then a 15-year-old boy was punched several times on Grange Road last Wednesday.

Investigators say two youths were arrested and charged after an unprovoked attack at Bullfrog Mall on Nov. 9, and believe they may be also connected to the previous assaults.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact the Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7537 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.