Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police charge teen in connection with 3 assault investigations in Guelph

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted November 21, 2022 11:51 am
Guelph police vehicle View image in full screen
Guelph Police Service cruiser. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

A teen has been arrested and charged in connection with a series of assaults in Guelph.

Investigators with the Guelph Police Service say a 15-year-old was charged on Friday with three counts of assault, assault with a weapon and failing to comply with an undertaking.

They say the teen has since had a bail hearing and is now out.

Investigators say a second youth has been identified but has not yet been located.

The charges stem from three separate incidents over the last two months.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Read more: Guelph police investigate video showing attack on man on scooter

The first occurred on Sept. 20, when a 22-year-old man was knocked to the ground and kicked several times.

Story continues below advertisement

On Oct. 20, a 63-year-old man was punched and kicked while he was asleep on a motorized scooter.

Then a 15-year-old boy was punched several times on Grange Road last Wednesday.

Investigators say two youths were arrested and charged after an unprovoked attack at Bullfrog Mall on Nov. 9, and believe they may be also connected to the previous assaults.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact the Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7537 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

AssaultGuelph NewsAttackYouthTeenGuelph Police ServicePunchedkicked
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers