Crime

Guelph police investigate video showing attack on man on scooter

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 15, 2022 2:01 pm
Guelph police suspects View image in full screen
Guelph police are asking for the public to help identify the men in these photos. Guelph police

Police in Guelph say they are conducting an investigation into a video that was shot in October that showed a man on a scooter being attacked by three others.

According to a release, the video was posted to social media and has since been shared widely.

Read more: Guelph woman faces impaired driving and drug charges after traffic stop

The video is reported to show three men repeatedly hitting and kicking the man in the scooter.

Police say the assault occurred near the entrance to the West Parkade off Macdonell Street.

Read more: 2 men spotted at Guelph business in stolen vehicle

Police say they have been able to connect with the victim, who did not report any serious injuries as a result of the attack.

They released some still photos from the video and are asking residents to help identify those involved.

