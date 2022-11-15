Guelph police investigate video showing attack on man on scooter

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Guelph say they are conducting an investigation into a video that was shot in October that showed a man on a scooter being attacked by three others.

According to a release, the video was posted to social media and has since been shared widely.

The video is reported to show three men repeatedly hitting and kicking the man in the scooter.

Police say the assault occurred near the entrance to the West Parkade off Macdonell Street.

Police say they have been able to connect with the victim, who did not report any serious injuries as a result of the attack.

They released some still photos from the video and are asking residents to help identify those involved.