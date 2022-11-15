Guelph woman faces impaired driving and drug charges after traffic stop

See more sharing options

A traffic stop has led to impaired driving and drug charges for a 61-year-old Guelph woman.

Before 11 p.m. on Monday, police said an off-duty officer saw a car being driven erratically in a parking lot at Wellington Street and Imperial Road.

Prior to pulling the car over, uniformed officers reportedly saw the vehicle pulling onto Wellington and straddling two lanes.

Following a traffic stop, police said the driver was showing signs of impairment and they saw a small glass jar containing suspected crack cocaine inside the car.

Police say officers then searched the car and found suspected fentanyl and hydromorphone, as well as drug paraphernalia and a digital scale.

The charges include three counts of possessing controlled substances for the purpose of trafficking.