Crime

Guelph woman faces impaired driving and drug charges after traffic stop

By Mike Hodges Global News
Posted November 15, 2022 11:36 am
Guelph police badge View image in full screen
Guelph police conducted a traffic stop Monday night after a car was seen driving erratically in a parking lot on Wellington Street and Imperial Road. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

A traffic stop has led to impaired driving and drug charges for a 61-year-old Guelph woman.

Before 11 p.m. on Monday, police said an off-duty officer saw a car being driven erratically in a parking lot at Wellington Street and Imperial Road.

Prior to pulling the car over, uniformed officers reportedly saw the vehicle pulling onto Wellington and straddling two lanes.

Read more: Traffic stop leads Guelph police to over $2,500 in drugs

Following a traffic stop, police said the driver was showing signs of impairment and they saw a small glass jar containing suspected crack cocaine inside the car.

Police say officers then searched the car and found suspected fentanyl and hydromorphone, as well as drug paraphernalia and a digital scale.

Read more: Guelph man charged with impaired driving after reversing into police cruiser

The charges include three counts of possessing controlled substances for the purpose of trafficking.

 

