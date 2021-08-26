Traffic stop leads Guelph police to over $2,500 in drugs

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Guelph police say a woman is facing trafficking charges after officers found over $2,500 in illegal drugs during a traffic stop on Wednesday night.

After pulling over a vehicle for driving without its rear lights in the downtown core, police said officers spotted a clear plastic bag with pills sitting beside the passenger.

The service added that officers also saw a crack cocaine pipe sitting on the passenger seat between the woman’s legs.

After searching the vehicle, police said they found 14 grams of crack cocaine, 1.9 grams of cocaine, 102 codeine Tylenol pills, 70 hydromorphone pills and 35 Percocet pills.

Police said they also found two digital scales, two cell phones and $450 in cash.

Story continues below advertisement

2:03 Toronto Police unveil the largest international drug bust in its history Toronto Police unveil the largest international drug bust in its history – Jun 22, 2021

A 59-year-old woman has been charged with four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

She will make a court appearance in December.