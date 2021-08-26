Menu

Crime

Traffic stop leads Guelph police to over $2,500 in drugs

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted August 26, 2021 10:56 am
Guelph police seized over $2,500 in illegal drugs during a traffic stop. View image in full screen
Guelph police seized over $2,500 in illegal drugs during a traffic stop. Guelph police

Guelph police say a woman is facing trafficking charges after officers found over $2,500 in illegal drugs during a traffic stop on Wednesday night.

After pulling over a vehicle for driving without its rear lights in the downtown core, police said officers spotted a clear plastic bag with pills sitting beside the passenger.

Read more: Guelph police arrest 2nd suspect after seizing $7,000 in fentanyl, meth

The service added that officers also saw a crack cocaine pipe sitting on the passenger seat between the woman’s legs.

After searching the vehicle, police said they found 14 grams of crack cocaine, 1.9 grams of cocaine, 102 codeine Tylenol pills, 70 hydromorphone pills and 35 Percocet pills.

Police said they also found two digital scales, two cell phones and $450 in cash.

A 59-year-old woman has been charged with four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

She will make a court appearance in December.

