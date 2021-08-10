Guelph police arrest 2nd suspect after seizing $7,000 in fentanyl, meth

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say a second man has been arrested after officers seized nearly $7,000 in fentanyl and crystal meth in the city’s downtown core last month.

Officers on bike patrol spotted two men standing near a vehicle on the morning of July 28 and police said one of them was supposed to be under house arrest.

Police arrested the man who was not supposed to be out, but the other man got away.

While searching the man and the vehicle, police said officers found nearly 35 grams of crystal meth and nearly 12.5 grams of red fentanyl.

Officers also found various pills, a digital scale, drug packaging, cellphones and $9,311 in Canadian currency, police said.

At the time, a 57-year-old man was charged with five counts of trafficking and five counts of failing to comply with a release order.

On Tuesday, police announced the other suspect, a 47-year-old Guelph man, was located at an address in the area of College Avenue and Vanier Drive.

He has been charged with five counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking. The accused has not been identified and will make a court appearance on Nov. 19.