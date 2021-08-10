SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Guelph police arrest 2nd suspect after seizing $7,000 in fentanyl, meth

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted August 10, 2021 3:20 pm
Guelph police say officers seized nearly 35 grams of crystal meth. View image in full screen
Guelph police say officers seized nearly 35 grams of crystal meth. Supplied / Guelph police

Guelph police say a second man has been arrested after officers seized nearly $7,000 in fentanyl and crystal meth in the city’s downtown core last month.

Officers on bike patrol spotted two men standing near a vehicle on the morning of July 28 and police said one of them was supposed to be under house arrest.

Read more: Man facing drug trafficking charges allegedly caught with $6,500 in fentanyl, meth, Guelph police say

Police arrested the man who was not supposed to be out, but the other man got away.

While searching the man and the vehicle, police said officers found nearly 35 grams of crystal meth and nearly 12.5 grams of red fentanyl.

Officers also found various pills, a digital scale, drug packaging, cellphones and $9,311 in Canadian currency, police said.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Parents charged after toddler dies from ingesting fentanyl, heroin and cocaine: Toronto police' Parents charged after toddler dies from ingesting fentanyl, heroin and cocaine: Toronto police
Parents charged after toddler dies from ingesting fentanyl, heroin and cocaine: Toronto police – Mar 1, 2021

At the time, a 57-year-old man was charged with five counts of trafficking and five counts of failing to comply with a release order.

Read more: Kitchener man fell asleep after being pulled over, Guelph police say

On Tuesday, police announced the other suspect, a 47-year-old Guelph man, was located at an address in the area of College Avenue and Vanier Drive.

He has been charged with five counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking. The accused has not been identified and will make a court appearance on Nov. 19.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fentanyl tagGuelph Police tagDrug Trafficking tagGuelph News tagGuelph crime tagCrystal Meth tagtrafficking tagGuelph drug trafficking tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers