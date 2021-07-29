SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man facing drug trafficking charges allegedly caught with $6,500 in fentanyl, meth: Guelph police

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted July 29, 2021 2:38 pm
Guelph police say officers seized nearly 35 grams of crystal meth. View image in full screen
Guelph police say officers seized nearly 35 grams of crystal meth. Supplied / Guelph police

Guelph police say a 57-year-old man has been arrested after officers seized over $6,500 in crystal meth and fentanyl along with other drugs and over $9,300 in cash.

Officers on bike patrol spotted a man in the downtown core on Wednesday morning who was under a release order to stay in his home at all times unless he was with one of his sureties.

Read more: Guelph police arrest alleged trafficker after drug deal turns into robbery

Police said the release order stemmed from an August 2020 arrest when the man was charged with three counts of trafficking.

The man was not with a surety and was arrested, police said.

While searching the man and the vehicle he was in, police said officers found nearly 35 grams of crystal meth and nearly 12.5 grams of red fentanyl.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers also found various pills, a digital scale, drug packaging, cellphones and $9,311 in Canadian currency, police said.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Parents charged after toddler dies from ingesting fentanyl, heroin and cocaine: Toronto police' Parents charged after toddler dies from ingesting fentanyl, heroin and cocaine: Toronto police
Parents charged after toddler dies from ingesting fentanyl, heroin and cocaine: Toronto police – Mar 1, 2021

The suspect was charged with five counts of trafficking and five counts of failing to comply with a release order.

He was previously charged with three counts of trafficking and one count of possession of property obtained by crime from the August 2020 arrest.

The accused has not been identified but is scheduled to have a bail hearing on Thursday.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fentanyl tagGuelph Police tagGuelph News tagGuelph crime tagCrystal Meth tagtrafficking tagGuelph man arrested tagfentanyl arrest tagtrafficking arrest tagcrystal meth arrest tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers