Man facing drug trafficking charges allegedly caught with $6,500 in fentanyl, meth: Guelph police

Guelph police say a 57-year-old man has been arrested after officers seized over $6,500 in crystal meth and fentanyl along with other drugs and over $9,300 in cash.

Officers on bike patrol spotted a man in the downtown core on Wednesday morning who was under a release order to stay in his home at all times unless he was with one of his sureties.

Police said the release order stemmed from an August 2020 arrest when the man was charged with three counts of trafficking.

The man was not with a surety and was arrested, police said.

While searching the man and the vehicle he was in, police said officers found nearly 35 grams of crystal meth and nearly 12.5 grams of red fentanyl.

Officers also found various pills, a digital scale, drug packaging, cellphones and $9,311 in Canadian currency, police said.

The suspect was charged with five counts of trafficking and five counts of failing to comply with a release order.

He was previously charged with three counts of trafficking and one count of possession of property obtained by crime from the August 2020 arrest.

The accused has not been identified but is scheduled to have a bail hearing on Thursday.

