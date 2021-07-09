Guelph police arrest alleged trafficker after drug deal turns into robbery

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say a 20-year-old man was arrested and officers seized over $20,000 in narcotics after a drug deal went bad last month in the city’s south end.

In a news release on Friday, police said two men were trying to buy drugs in the area of Gordon Street and Clair Road on the night of June 21.

“During this incident, an unknown male repeatedly punched one of the victims while demanding the keys for the male’s vehicle. The victim was able to flee on foot and contact police,” police said.

A previous news release on June 22 offered more details into what happened.

Police said then that a man had just dropped a friend off and was sitting in his vehicle when an unknown man got into the passenger seat and demanded the keys to the vehicle before punching the victim in the face.

The service added that the victim also saw another man standing outside the vehicle and they both left in a silver Toyota hatchback.

“The victim’s motor vehicle was not stolen but he believes the suspects took his keys as well as a bag containing approximately $3,000 in designer clothing and shoes,” police said.

Investigators were able to identify one of the suspects and on Thursday, police carried out a search warrant in the area of Gordon Street and Harvard Road.

Police said officers seized 137 grams of cocaine, 45.5 grams of fentanyl and 185 grams of marijuana along with $4,000 in cash, an expandable baton and brass knuckles.

The Guelph man faces several charges related to robbery and trafficking.

He was not identified by Guelph police but was held in custody for a bail hearing on Friday.

A Guelph police spokesperson said they are still trying to find and arrest at least one more suspect connected with the original robbery.