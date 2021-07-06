Menu

Crime

Stolen Lexus found in Nova Scotia bound for South America: Guelph police

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted July 6, 2021 11:27 am
A Guelph police hybrid SUV cruiser. View image in full screen
A Guelph police hybrid SUV cruiser. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police say a Lexus stolen from a local dealership has been found in a Nova Scotia shipping container that was bound for South America.

The 2019 model was stolen on June 19 and on Monday morning, police said they were informed that the vehicle had been located 1,800 kilometres away in the Atlantic province.

The vehicle was about to take another 4,000-kilometre trip south to Guyana in a shipping container before border officials spotted it.

Police said a fake VIN tag helped Canadian Border Services figure out that the Lexus had been stolen.

It’s still not known how the car got all the way to Halifax.

Police said the matter is still under investigation.

