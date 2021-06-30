Guelph police bust alleged cocaine trafficker in the Junction

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say officers seized more than $14,000 worth of cocaine from a home in the city’s Junction neighbourhood.

Officers with the drug unit along with the tactics and rescue unit carried out a search warrant near Paisley Road and Goldie Avenue at 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

The service said the warrant was a result of an investigation into the trafficking of cocaine.

Police said officers found over 163 grams of cocaine along with $3,070 in cash, a non-functioning rifle, and brass knuckles.

A 22-year-old man was charged with possessing cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and two counts of possessing a weapon.

The accused has not been identified and will make a court appearance on Oct. 12.

