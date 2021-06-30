Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Guelph police bust alleged cocaine trafficker in the Junction

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted June 30, 2021 11:47 am
Guelph police have seized $14,000 in cocaine. View image in full screen
Guelph police have seized $14,000 in cocaine. Guelph police

Guelph police say officers seized more than $14,000 worth of cocaine from a home in the city’s Junction neighbourhood.

Officers with the drug unit along with the tactics and rescue unit carried out a search warrant near Paisley Road and Goldie Avenue at 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Read more: Tattoo identifies alleged thief who gave Guelph police a fake name

The service said the warrant was a result of an investigation into the trafficking of cocaine.

Police said officers found over 163 grams of cocaine along with $3,070 in cash, a non-functioning rifle, and brass knuckles.

A 22-year-old man was charged with possessing cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and two counts of possessing a weapon.

Story continues below advertisement

The accused has not been identified and will make a court appearance on Oct. 12.

Click to play video: 'Parents charged after toddler dies from ingesting fentanyl, heroin and cocaine: Toronto police' Parents charged after toddler dies from ingesting fentanyl, heroin and cocaine: Toronto police
Parents charged after toddler dies from ingesting fentanyl, heroin and cocaine: Toronto police – Mar 1, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Guelph tagCocaine tagGuelph Police tagGuelph News tagGuelph crime tagCocaine Trafficking tagGuelph police trafficking tagGuelph police cocaine tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers