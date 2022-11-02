Menu

Canada

2 men spotted at Guelph business in stolen vehicle

By Darren Baxter Global News
Posted November 2, 2022 11:19 am
Guelph police vehicle View image in full screen
Surveillance video showed the suspects were driving a black Mazda Tribute reported stolen from Peel Region. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police are investigating after two men were seen at a downtown business Tuesday morning in a stolen vehicle.

Police were called at around 11:30 a.m. to a business near Gordon and Wellington streets.

They say the caller reported the two men in the store, one of whom had stolen from the business a week earlier.

The men had left by the time officers arrived, however, a review of surveillance video revealed they were driving a black Mazda Tribute that had been reported stolen from Peel Region.

Both individuals are described as being in their mid-40s.

One had a bushy beard and was wearing a grey hoodie under a blue jacket, khaki pants and a dark baseball cap.

The second had a thin build and was wearing a grey jacket, jeans, brown shoes and a blue baseball cap.

Anyone with information is asked to call Const. Abdullah Eidokheil at 519-824-1212 ext. 7415, email him at aeidokheil@guelphpolice.ca, leave an anonymous message for Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous tip online at www.csgw.tips.

