Man, 61, charged after Mississauga hit-and-run that left woman injured: police

A 61-year-old man has been arrested and charged after a hit-and-run in Mississauga Wednesday evening that left a woman injured, police say.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at The Credit Woodlands and Forestwood Drive, near Dundas Street West, after 6 p.m.

Police said a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and was taken to a local hospital.

Peel Paramedics said the pedestrian, a woman likely in her 60s, was taken to a hospital in Mississauga suffering from lower hip and leg injuries. She was reported to be conscious and stable.

The suspect vehicle, reportedly a white mid-sized SUV, fled the scene, police said.

In an update on Thursday, police said the driver, a 61-year-old Mississauga man, has since been arrested and charged with failing to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in bodily harm.

He’s scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

Police said the pedestrian remained in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

