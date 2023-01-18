Menu

Crime

Woman sustains injuries in Mississauga, Ont. hit-and-run, police say

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted January 18, 2023 7:48 pm
Police on the scene of a hit-and-run in Mississauga, Ont., on Jan. 18, 2023. View image in full screen
Police on the scene of a hit-and-run in Mississauga, Ont., on Jan. 18, 2023. Ryan Rocca/Global News

A woman is in hospital after a reported hit-and-run in Mississauga on Wednesday evening, officials say.

Peel Regional Police told Global News they were called to a collision involving a pedestrian in the area of The Credit Woodlands and Forestwood Drive just after 6 p.m.

A woman was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene, police said.

The pedestrian, aged in her 50s or 60s, was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, paramedics and police said. Officials said she sustained injuries to her lower hip and legs.

Police said the suspect vehicle was believed to be a mid-sized, white SUV.

The woman was conscious and stable, according to paramedics.

— with files from Global News’ Ryan Rocca

