Woman sustains injuries in Mississauga, Ont. hit-and-run, police say

A woman is in hospital after a reported hit-and-run in Mississauga on Wednesday evening, officials say.

Peel Regional Police told Global News they were called to a collision involving a pedestrian in the area of The Credit Woodlands and Forestwood Drive just after 6 p.m.

A woman was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene, police said.

The pedestrian, aged in her 50s or 60s, was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, paramedics and police said. Officials said she sustained injuries to her lower hip and legs.

Police said the suspect vehicle was believed to be a mid-sized, white SUV.

The woman was conscious and stable, according to paramedics.

— with files from Global News’ Ryan Rocca