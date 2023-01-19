Toronto high school placed into lockdown after gun reportedly seen: police

A high school in Toronto is under a lockdown, and a middle schools has been placed into a hold and secure after a gun was reportedly seen, police say.
Toronto police said at around 12:26 p.m., on Thursday, officers received a report that a gun had been seen in the Don Mills Road and Overlea Boulevard area, at Marc Garneau Collegiate Institute.
Read more: 70-year-old woman killed in north Toronto, marking city’s 1st homicide of 2023: police
Read next: Alec Baldwin to be charged with involuntary manslaughter in ‘Rust’ shooting
Police said the school was placed into a lockdown.
Officers said Valley Park Middle School was placed into a hold and secure.
“No reported injuries,” police said in a news release.
-more to come…
Comments