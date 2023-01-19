Menu

Crime

Toronto high school placed into lockdown after gun reportedly seen: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted January 19, 2023 1:07 pm
Toronto Police Superintendent Steve Watts of the Organized Crime Enforcement unit, listens during a press conference announcing new gun control laws, in Toronto on August 5, 2022. View image in full screen
Toronto Police Superintendent Steve Watts of the Organized Crime Enforcement unit, listens during a press conference announcing new gun control laws, in Toronto on August 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

A high school in Toronto is under a lockdown, and a middle schools has been placed into a hold and secure after a gun was reportedly seen, police say.

Toronto police said at around 12:26 p.m., on Thursday, officers received a report that a gun had been seen in the Don Mills Road and Overlea Boulevard area, at Marc Garneau Collegiate Institute.

Police said the school was placed into a lockdown.

Officers said Valley Park Middle School was  placed into a hold and secure.

“No reported injuries,” police said in a news release.

-more to come…

CrimeToronto PoliceTPSGunschool lockdownMarc Garneau Collegiate InstitutePerson with a gunValley Park Middle School
