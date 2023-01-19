70-year-old woman killed in north Toronto, marking city’s 1st homicide of 2023: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 70-year-old woman is Toronto’s first homicide victim of 2023.

Toronto police said officers responded to the area of Seneca Hill Drive and Finch Avenue East, just east of Don Mills Road in North York, at around 8:15 p.m. on Wednesday for a medical call.

Emergency crews located a woman with injuries who was in medical distress, police said. There is no word on the nature of the her injuries.

First responders worked to treat her, but she died at the scene.

Police said a man was arrested.

Officers have not yet identified the victim — a 70-year-old Toronto resident — as they are working to identify her next-of-kin.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.

Anyone who was in the area who may have seen or heard something unusual is being asked to contact investigators at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.