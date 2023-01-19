Menu

Canada

Fatal workplace crash involving dump truck under investigation in Kahnawake

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted January 19, 2023 10:24 am
The Kahnawake Peacekeepers say the 39-year-old man died in the crash. View image in full screen
The Kahnawake Peacekeepers say the 39-year-old man died in the crash. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Mario Beauregard

An investigation is underway after a dump truck driver died while on the job in Kahnawake, a Mohawk community just south of Montreal.

The Kahnawake Peacekeepers say the fatal workplace incident unfolded at the JFK Quarry on Route 207. Authorities were called to scene shortly before 9 a.m. Wednesday.

“An articulated dump truck had driven off an inclined path and fallen into the quarry,” the Peacekeepers said in a statement.

The man was killed in the crash. The Peacekeepers say the victim is not a member of the community.

The Quebec provincial police’s accident reconstruction team was brought in to help with the investigation.

“Out of respect for the victim’s family and as this incident remains under investigation, no other details will be released at this time,” the Peacekeepers said.

