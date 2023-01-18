Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police seek 2 suspects after armed robbery at Newmarket, Ont. pharmacy

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted January 18, 2023 3:22 pm
The York Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
The York Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. Global News

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two suspects after an armed robbery was reported at a pharmacy in Newmarket, Ont.

York Regional Police said on Tuesday at around 1:45 p.m., two masked suspects wearing dark clothing entered a pharmacy in the Davis Drive and Prospect Street area.

Police said one of the suspects allegedly “brandished a firearm,” while the other carried a bag.

Read more: Police seek suspect after woman sexually assaulted in Toronto

Read next: Man arrested after attempt to kidnap barista through drive-thru window

“They demanded and obtained a quantity of narcotics, then fled the scene in a vehicle,” police said in a news release.

Trending Now

Officers said no one was physically harmed as a result of the incident.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers are now searching for two suspects between the ages of 18 and 25. They were seen wearing masks and dark clothing.

“One had a heavier build than the other,” police said.

Anyone with information, or who may have dashcam or other video surveillance is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

CrimeRobberyYork Regional PoliceArmed RobberyYRPPharmacy RobberyNewmarket robberypharmacy robbery newmarket
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers