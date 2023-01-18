Police seek 2 suspects after armed robbery at Newmarket, Ont. pharmacy

See more sharing options

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two suspects after an armed robbery was reported at a pharmacy in Newmarket, Ont.

York Regional Police said on Tuesday at around 1:45 p.m., two masked suspects wearing dark clothing entered a pharmacy in the Davis Drive and Prospect Street area.

Police said one of the suspects allegedly “brandished a firearm,” while the other carried a bag.

“They demanded and obtained a quantity of narcotics, then fled the scene in a vehicle,” police said in a news release.

Officers said no one was physically harmed as a result of the incident.

Officers are now searching for two suspects between the ages of 18 and 25. They were seen wearing masks and dark clothing.

“One had a heavier build than the other,” police said.

Anyone with information, or who may have dashcam or other video surveillance is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.