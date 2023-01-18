Menu

Crime

Police seek suspect after woman sexually assaulted in Toronto

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted January 18, 2023 12:21 pm
A Toronto Police Services logo is shown at headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. Toronto police say they have not confirmed whether a group of teen girls who allegedly assaulted several people at public transit stations are the same ones that allegedly stabbed a homeless man on the same night. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Services logo is shown at headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. Toronto police say they have not confirmed whether a group of teen girls who allegedly assaulted several people at public transit stations are the same ones that allegedly stabbed a homeless man on the same night. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. CKL/TXB

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Toronto.

Toronto police said on Dec. 29, at around 7:25 p.m., a woman was walking in the King Street West and Portland Street area.

Officers said a man allegedly followed the woman and sexually assaulted her.

Police are now searching for a man between 30 and 40-years-old, standing six-feet-tall.

He was seen wearing a grey toque, a white hoodie, a long, black coat, grey pants and brown boots.

Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a sexual assault in Toronto.
Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a sexual assault in Toronto. Toronto police / handout

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

