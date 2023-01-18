Police seek suspect after woman sexually assaulted in Toronto

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Toronto.
Toronto police said on Dec. 29, at around 7:25 p.m., a woman was walking in the King Street West and Portland Street area.
Officers said a man allegedly followed the woman and sexually assaulted her.
Police are now searching for a man between 30 and 40-years-old, standing six-feet-tall.
He was seen wearing a grey toque, a white hoodie, a long, black coat, grey pants and brown boots.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
