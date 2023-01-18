Police seek suspect after woman sexually assaulted in Toronto

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Toronto.

Toronto police said on Dec. 29, at around 7:25 p.m., a woman was walking in the King Street West and Portland Street area.

Officers said a man allegedly followed the woman and sexually assaulted her.

Police are now searching for a man between 30 and 40-years-old, standing six-feet-tall.

He was seen wearing a grey toque, a white hoodie, a long, black coat, grey pants and brown boots.

Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a sexual assault in Toronto. Toronto police / handout

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.