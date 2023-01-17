Big second period lifts Habs to 4-1 win over Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

The longest road trip of the season for the Winnipeg Jets began with a thud Tuesday night as they dropped a 4-1 decision to the Canadiens in Montreal.

Neither side was able to find the back of the net in the first period, though Montreal did have two power plays and outshot the Jets 10-6.

But the Jets began the second with a man advantage and made good on the opportunity.

Josh Morrissey hit Kyle Connor with a great pass and the sniper blasted a one-timer past Samuel Montembeault to open the scoring with the 200th goal of his career.

The rest of the period was a disaster for the Jets.

After a chaotic sequence in front of the Winnipeg net, the puck found its way back to the point where Justin Barron, brother of Winnipeg’s Morgan, found a wide open Evgenii Dadonov down low for a one-timer past Connor Hellebuyck to even the scoring at the 7:46 mark.

Story continues below advertisement

Less than two minutes later, Kirby Dach led a charge up the ice and fed Mike Hoffman, who was given too much time and space as he snapped a perfect shot high over the right shoulder of Hellebuyck to put the Habs in front.

Just over four minutes later, the home side struck again.

After a faceoff in the Winnipeg end, Dylan DeMelo tried to clear the puck around the boards but it took a strange bounce and died, allowing Montreal to pick it up. With several Jets out of position, Christian Dvorak was denied on a chance on Hellebuyck but Dadonov buried the rebound to make it 3-1 after 40 minutes.

Montreal extended the lead early in the third when Dach made a great wraparound attempt that took a fantastic save by Hellebuyck to deny, but Josh Anderson was right there to bang home the rebound at the 4:19 mark.

Winnipeg wound up outshooting Montreal 10-7 in the third period but it was far too little, far too late.

Hellebuyck picked up the loss, allowing four goals on 28 shots while Montembeault turned aside 25 shots in the win.

The Jets look to bounce back Thursday night in Toronto in game two of their five-game road swing. Pregame coverage on 680 CJOB begins at 4 p.m. with the puck dropping just after 6 p.m.