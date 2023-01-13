Scheifele scores twice as Jets dominate Penguins 4-1

If the Winnipeg Jets got away with one in Buffalo Thursday, they made sure they deserved every bit of the two points they got thanks to a 4-1 win in Pittsburgh Friday night.

After a fairly uneventful first ten minutes, the Jets earned the game’s first power play and took full advantage.

A loose puck was mishandled by the Penguins in front of their own net and it found its way to Cole Perfetti at the faceoff dot. With Dustin Tokarski out of position, the rookie fired a shot on goal that was blocked but set off a massive scramble in the crease, leading to a Blake Wheeler tap-in to open the scoring.

The Jets thought they had a 2-0 lead later in the period when Mark Scheifele deflected a point shot past Tokarski but Pittsburgh challenged for offside and a quick review confirmed that Scheifele entered the zone just before the puck did.

Pittsburgh drew level with just over three minutes left. A blocked shot careened into the neutral zone where Kasperi Kapanen won a battle with Dylan DeMelo to lead a 2-on-1. DeMelo dropped his stick then slipped on it as Kapanen found a streaking Drew O’Connor who beat David Rittich to tie the game.

Late in the period, Winnipeg had a second goal disallowed when officials ruled that Pierre-Luc Dubois interfered with Tokarski as a Neal Pionk point shot hit the back of the net. Rick Bowness decided to challenge the call but it was confirmed upon review, giving Pittsburgh a power play that the Jets killed off.

The game stayed tied at one for most of the second period until the Jets broke through with two goals in a 22 second span late in the frame.

After Perfetti carried the puck into the Pittsburgh end, he found Wheeler streaking down the far side. The former captain walked in on Tokarski, froze the goalie, then passed to Scheifele in front who banged home his 25th of the season, this time for real.

Moments later, Kyle Connor hit Nikolaj Ehlers in stride as he drove to the net and whipped a shot through Tokarski to double the lead through 40 minutes.

Shots were 29-16 in favour of Winnipeg after two periods and they did not let up in the third, with the second line doing even more damage.

Perfetti got tied up in the slot in the Penguins end but the puck found its way back to DeMelo at the point, who sent a crisp cross-ice pass to Scheifele for a one-timer into an open net. That made it 4-1 at the 6:39 mark and the Jets kept the slate clean from there to improve to 28-14-1 on the season.

After playing sparingly in Buffalo due to an illness, Perfetti matched a career-high with three assists as he was named third star of the night. His linemates Wheeler and Scheifele were named second and first stars respectively.

Rittich was not tested all too often but was rock solid when he needed to be, turning aside 22 shots for the win, which was just the sixth win in Pittsburgh for the Jets/Thrashers franchise in 34 tries.

Winnipeg returns home for one game Sunday against Arizona before starting another road trip. Pregame coverage on 680 CJOB begins at 4 p.m. with the puck dropping just after 6 p.m.