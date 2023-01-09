ANALYSIS: Jets’ win streak a reminder team has what it takes to be great

The Winnipeg Jets are on their first five-game winning streak since 2018.

This run came out of four losses in a five-game slide, when the Jets were in the heat of dealing with the loss of a big portion of their starting roster.

They held on and with the return of Nik Ehlers, Blake Wheeler, Cole Perfetti, Nate Schmidt and Saku Maenalanen soon to be back, things are coming together as the Jets are set to embark on another difficult and testing stretch of games — eight on the road of their next nine.

Story continues below advertisement

Is this the next opportunity to ask ourselves, “What are the Jets made of?” or have we already been shown who the Winnipeg Jets are?

Have they not overcome oodles of adversity so far this season, such as dealing with a rash of injuries at a time of the season when they played three back-to-backs without a consecutive day off?

The Jets have proven that they have what it takes to succeed over this road-heavy schedule for the next little bit.

Story continues below advertisement

Their special team unit has and can continue to win games.

Their goaltending is elite.

Their record at home is behind only the Bruins in points accrued.

That spells victory long term.

While the Jets’ road record is a mere 10-7-1, expect that to change as the previously injured Jets players continue to get back into the groove and fully integrated back into the team’s line-up.

I don’t think the Jets’ winning streak is making it out of this week, but it’s a good reminder that this team has the ability to be great.

But they have to be better, and they are capable of better — and there is no way that head coach Rick Bowness is not going to let them forget it.

So, will this road trip really be the next test for the Winnipeg Jets, or will it be a confirmation of what we already know?

I’ll say this, as we approach the halfway point, the Jets will have to continue to prove to everyone who they are in each game. No stretch or set of games will prove anything if it’s followed by play that is not up to this club’s standard that we have come to expect this season.

Story continues below advertisement

The old saying goes, you’re only as good as your last game.

Embrace that, because as the season gets narrower and narrower, that’s all that’s going to matter.