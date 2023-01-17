Hamilton fire battled blaze at commercial building in Ancaster, Ont.

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Firefighters battled a multiple-alarm blaze believed to have started in the noon hour at a business in Ancaster, Ont.

Hamilton fire reported heavy smoke from a building in the 200 block of Wilson Street East just south of Sulphur Springs Road.

A portion of Wilson Street between Halson Street and Sulphur Springs was closed off for a period of time during the blaze.

Police are advising drivers to avoid the area.

The cause of the blaze has not yet been determined.

More to come…

Crews are battling a multiple alarm fire at a commercial building. Heavy smoke and fire on arrival. Crews are operating defensively at this time. We’ll be on scene for some time. #HamOnt #StrongForYou pic.twitter.com/NiBBKLAckx — Hamilton Fire Department (@HamiltonFireDep) January 17, 2023