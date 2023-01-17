Hamilton fire battled blaze at commercial building in Ancaster, Ont.

Firefighters battled a multiple-alarm blaze believed to have started in the noon hour at a business in Ancaster, Ont.
Hamilton fire reported heavy smoke from a building in the 200 block of Wilson Street East just south of Sulphur Springs Road.
A portion of Wilson Street between Halson Street and Sulphur Springs was closed off for a period of time during the blaze.
Police are advising drivers to avoid the area.
The cause of the blaze has not yet been determined.
More to come…
