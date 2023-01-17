Menu

Canada

Hamilton fire battled blaze at commercial building in Ancaster, Ont.

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted January 17, 2023 3:42 pm
Hamilton fire battling a multiple alarm fire at a commercial building Jan. 17, 2022 on Wilson Street East in Ancaster. View image in full screen
Hamilton fire battling a multiple alarm fire at a commercial building Jan. 17, 2022 on Wilson Street East in Ancaster. @HamiltonFireDep

Firefighters battled a multiple-alarm blaze believed to have started in the noon hour at a business in Ancaster, Ont.

Hamilton fire reported heavy smoke from a building in the 200 block of Wilson Street East just south of Sulphur Springs Road.

A portion of Wilson Street between Halson Street and Sulphur Springs was closed off for a period of time during the blaze.

Police are advising drivers to avoid the area.

The cause of the blaze has not yet been determined.

More to come…

