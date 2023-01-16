Hamilton police charge man for alleged arson at St. Paul’s chruch

Police have charged a man they accuse of trying to set fire to St Paul’s Presbyterian Church in downtown Hamilton late last year.
Investigators allege the arson attempt was made at the James Street South building, south of Main Street East, around 4 p.m on Dec. 31.
They went on to say incendiary material was discovered by police and firefighters at the scene.
A 49-year-old man, of no fixed address, is facing four charges, including arson and failing to comply with a probation order.
St. Paul’s has been a part of the community since 1833 and was designated as a national historic site in 1990, boasting the largest entirely stone steeple in Canada.
