Cobourg police warn of string of distraction thefts

Police in Cobourg, Ont., are warning residents following a string of distraction thefts in the town.
The Cobourg Police Service on Tuesday said that over the last six weeks, police have investigated seven reports of distraction thefts.
In six of the seven reported incidents, the victims were women between the ages of 55 and 77, police said.
According to police, the tactics used by the thieves include:
- engaging in unprompted conversation with the victim
- asking for directions from the victim
- claiming there is vehicle damage that requires the victim’s attention.
- helping the victim into their car or helping load the vehicle.
“Distraction thieves often work in teams and have been known to approach victims in parking lots, offering or asking for assistance,” police stated.
“The suspect may claim your vehicle has been damaged, that you have dropped something, or ask for directions. They may also offer to help load your car. While distracted, an accomplice steals wallet, purse, or valuables from a vehicle or an open purse or bag over the victim’s shoulder.”
Police said distraction thefts can also occur while the victim is browsing in a store or at the checkout.
Police said the following precautions and tips could protect you from a distraction theft:
- be aware of your surroundings
- if someone appears suspicious and randomly tries to engage in a conversation, pay close attention to your property
- be cautious if someone offers to help you bag or carry items you have purchased
- be aware if someone is standing too close in a store or a checkout line
- always lock your vehicle’s doors
- keep your purse or wallet secured and with you
- keep your personal items within your eyesight while shopping — do not leave any items unattended
- lock purchases in the trunk of your car; do not leave them in plain sight
- have your keys ready so you don’t spend time fumbling for them
- report any suspicious activity to police, and call 911 if a suspect is still in sight
