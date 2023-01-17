Cobourg police warn of string of distraction thefts

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Cobourg, Ont., are warning residents following a string of distraction thefts in the town.

The Cobourg Police Service on Tuesday said that over the last six weeks, police have investigated seven reports of distraction thefts.

In six of the seven reported incidents, the victims were women between the ages of 55 and 77, police said.

According to police, the tactics used by the thieves include:

engaging in unprompted conversation with the victim

asking for directions from the victim

claiming there is vehicle damage that requires the victim’s attention.

helping the victim into their car or helping load the vehicle.

“Distraction thieves often work in teams and have been known to approach victims in parking lots, offering or asking for assistance,” police stated.

“The suspect may claim your vehicle has been damaged, that you have dropped something, or ask for directions. They may also offer to help load your car. While distracted, an accomplice steals wallet, purse, or valuables from a vehicle or an open purse or bag over the victim’s shoulder.”

Police said distraction thefts can also occur while the victim is browsing in a store or at the checkout.

Police said the following precautions and tips could protect you from a distraction theft:

be aware of your surroundings

if someone appears suspicious and randomly tries to engage in a conversation, pay close attention to your property

be cautious if someone offers to help you bag or carry items you have purchased

be aware if someone is standing too close in a store or a checkout line

always lock your vehicle’s doors

keep your purse or wallet secured and with you

keep your personal items within your eyesight while shopping — do not leave any items unattended

lock purchases in the trunk of your car; do not leave them in plain sight

have your keys ready so you don’t spend time fumbling for them

report any suspicious activity to police, and call 911 if a suspect is still in sight