Crime

Cobourg police seek 2 suspects in distraction theft

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 10, 2022 9:37 am
One of two suspects in a distraction theft in Cobourg on Oct. 28, 2022. Cobourg Police Service

Police in Cobourg, Ont., are seeking two suspects following a reported “distraction” theft incident.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, on Oct. 28 around 4:15 p.m., officers responded to a reported theft that occurred in the parking lot of a business on Elgin Street West.

Police say surveillance video shows two men approaching a woman who was loading items into her vehicle. The victim said one man told her there might be something wrong with a vehicle tire.

At the same time, the other man entered the car and removed a wallet from a purse on the passenger seat.

Trending Now

The man who spoke to the victim is described as approximately 65 years old with a slim build and short black/grey hair and speaking with an accent.

Police released a surveillance image on Thursday of the second person of interest:

One of two suspects in a distraction theft in Cobourg on Oct. 28, 2022. Cobourg Police Service

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 905-372-6821 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online at stopcrimehere.ca. Tips received through Crime Stoppers may be eligible for a cash reward.

